Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

