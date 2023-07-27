Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,968. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
