Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 1,911,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 130,347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Iridium Communications by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

