iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 597.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 587,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 199,768 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 664,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in iRobot by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Stock Down 1.1 %

IRBT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 470,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,877. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

