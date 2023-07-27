iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.27 and last traded at C$18.27. Approximately 1,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.41.

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.