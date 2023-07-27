iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 237,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 469,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 228,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 172,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

