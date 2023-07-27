iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $73.09.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

