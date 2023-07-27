iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $73.09.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
