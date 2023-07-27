iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 240.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

