iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

