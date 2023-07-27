iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $873.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

