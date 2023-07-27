Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) versus Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Financial Analysis

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International $80.67 billion 1.89 $9.05 billion $5.17 19.00

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.63% -127.84% 16.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.4% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 1 1 8 0 2.70

Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $111.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Ispire Technology.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States. The company offers its smoke-free products under the HBLENDS, EETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks, SENTIA, and TEREA brands, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit, and Miix. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe and Sampoerna A in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. The company sells its smoke-free products in 73 markets. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.