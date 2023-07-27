Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Itron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Itron by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

ITRI opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

