ITT (ITT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY23 guidance at $4.65-4.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.65-$4.95 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $96.69 on Thursday. ITT has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
