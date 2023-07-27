J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 2.7% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 55,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 53,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

J.Jill Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.14%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $269,008.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $269,008.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $146,169.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,251.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $609,670. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

