Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 384.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.10. 405,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,784. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

