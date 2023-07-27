Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

