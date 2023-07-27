Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 31,901 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,360,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,639 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 328,256 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
