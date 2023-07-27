Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 48,417 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,544.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 174,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 167,967 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.