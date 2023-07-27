Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 759 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYH opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.69 and a 200 day moving average of $283.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.