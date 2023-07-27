Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.