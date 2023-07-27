Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 89,873 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,110 shares of company stock valued at $242,918. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.6 %

Ultralife stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.58 million, a P/E ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 1.30. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Profile

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

