Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $91,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.