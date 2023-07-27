Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYE. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 972.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RYE opened at $74.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

