Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,100 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after buying an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,264,000 after buying an additional 650,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,033,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.