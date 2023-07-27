Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

