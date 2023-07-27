Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 51,472 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 105,963 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 731,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,389 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,333 shares of company stock valued at $309,812 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTL stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.43 million, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

PSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.