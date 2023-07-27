Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNG opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.66%.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

