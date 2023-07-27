Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 75,051 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 11.7 %

WAL stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

