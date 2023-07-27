Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BUD opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.