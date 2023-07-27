Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

