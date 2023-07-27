Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HSBC. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.94) to GBX 800 ($10.26) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.08) to GBX 680 ($8.72) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.77) to GBX 900 ($11.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $735.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

