Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

NYSE SCCO opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $84.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

