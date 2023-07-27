Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

