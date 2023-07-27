Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PALC. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,244,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALC opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

