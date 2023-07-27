Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 54.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

