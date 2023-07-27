Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

