Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $100.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

