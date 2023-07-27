Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

