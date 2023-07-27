Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Oshkosh by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Oshkosh by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.5 %

OSK opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

