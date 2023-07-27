Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

USHY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

