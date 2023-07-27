Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

WOLF stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

