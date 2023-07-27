Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

