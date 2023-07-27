Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Globant by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 684.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $181.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.