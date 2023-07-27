Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

