Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

