Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.04%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

