Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 150,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

