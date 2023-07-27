Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

