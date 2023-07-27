Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward Price Performance

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $119.90 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

