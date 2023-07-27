Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $528.80 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

